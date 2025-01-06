Bulgari set issue deemed insufficient by IHC in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has issued a detailed judgment in the Toshakhana-II case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ruling that it requires further investigation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court noted that no action could be taken for not depositing a Bulgari jewellery set in Toshakhana, as per existing rules.

The 14-page judgment, authored by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, clarified that failure to submit a receipt, not the gift itself, was grounds for action under the 2018 Toshakhana rules. The court highlighted that prosecuting someone for not depositing a gift when no such requirement existed is not legally justified.

According to the decision, criminal charges were filed against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for not depositing the jewellery set, which allegedly caused a loss of over Rs32.8 million to the national treasury by undervaluing the gift. However, the court stated that the 2023 rule requiring the gift to be submitted cannot be applied to past actions.

The ruling also emphasised that there is no evidence the accused Imran Khan used direct pressure or threats to influence the valuation, contrary to the prosecution’s claims. Sohaib Abbasi, a valuation officer, became a key witness after being granted immunity by NAB, but FIA’s stance on his pardon remains unclear.

The court granted bail, considering that the PTI founder Imran Khan, 72, had already spent over four months in custody. IHC instructed Imran Khan to appear at all trial hearings and warned that misuse of bail would allow the prosecution to seek its cancellation.

The judgment also noted that the case is unlikely to conclude soon, and the prosecution already possesses all relevant evidence.

Read More: Court issues release order for PTI founder in Toshakhana-II case

Back in November 22, 2024, special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued the release order for PTI founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana II case.

The court order stated that Imran Khan’s bail has been approved by the Islamabad High Court, and since he is not wanted in any other case, he should be released.

The surety money of Rs1 million each was submitted by Tariq Noon and Raja Ghulam Sajjad.