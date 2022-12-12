Toshakhana: Verdict reserved on ECP petition against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case.

In November, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides reserved its verdict which will be announced shortly.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

