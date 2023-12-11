Verdict reserved on ex-PM’s plea against conviction in Toshakhana

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its verdict on the PTI founder’s plea seeking suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the former prime minister and PTI founder in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The plea was taken up by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri. The verdict was reserved by the Islamabad High Court after hearing arguments from both sides.

Petition

The former prime minister challenged the cessation of his right to defense by the trial court in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner pleaded to the high court to declare the trial court’s order void and restore his right to defence in the case. PTI chairman also requested the court to immediately take up his petition.

Toshakhana verdict

On August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the then PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.