Toshakhana watch: Umar Zahoor’s lies regarding Farhat Shehzadi exposed

Investigative journalist Tahir Mian shared travel history of Farhat Shehzadi which showed that the latter never travelled to Dubai in 2019, contrary to the claims made by Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire, claimed that he bought the expensive Graff wristwatch and other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, in Dubai.

According to the travel details shared by journalist Tahir Mian, Farhat Shehzadi never traveled to Dubai in 2019 specifically in April.

The documents provided by the journalist show that Farhat Shahzadi did not travel to Dubai in 2019, nor in 2020. In fact, during the entire PTI government rule, she only traveled abroad twice.

تحقیقاتی صحافی طاہر عمران نے ن لیگ اور عمر فاروق کے جھوٹ کا بھانڈا پھوڑ دیا#ARYNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/rO0BGnETx7 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 19, 2022

According to Tahir Mian, in the whole year of 2019, Farhat Shahzadi made the only single international journey and that was to the United States of America (USA).

Farhat left Pakistan on the 3rd of April 2019 on Etihad Airways flight from Lahore via Abu Dhabi. She returned from the United States of America and arrived in Lahore onboard flight. On both legs of the journey, the stopover in Abu Dhabi was less than 3 hours, he revealed.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

In the interview on Tuesday with private news channel, Zahoor claimed that he met Farah Khan in Dubai and bought “rare and priceless” Toshakhana gifts from her.

It is pertinent to note that the Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Comments