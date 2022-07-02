‘Totally unacceptable’: PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir and said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to bring perpetrators to justice, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that he strongly condemns the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir and that such attacks on media persons are totally unacceptable in a democratic society.

“On my directions, Punjab Chief Minister has ordered a high-level inquiry into the sad incident to bring perpetrators to justice,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

It is pertinent to mention here that unidentified assailants attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore on Friday.

According to details, the senior journalist was on his way back home when six unidentified men thrashed him and snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

The unidentified men stopped Amir’s car and started beating the senior journalist and his driver.

Journalist Tariq Habib shared a picture of Ayaz Amir on Twitter and wrote: “On his return after program on Dunya TV, senior analyst Ayaz Amir Sahib and his driver were assaulted by unknown people.”

“As soon as we left the office, a car blocked our vehicle and six people tortured us,” the journalist wrote while quoting Amir.

دنیا ٹیو پر پروگرام ختم کرنے کے واپسی پر سینئر تجزیہ کار ایاز امیر صاحب پر نامعلوم افراد کا حملہ۔ ایاز امیر صاحب اور ڈرائیور پر تشدد۔

ایاز امیر صاحب نے بتایا کہ دفتر سے نکلتے ہی ایک کار نے ہماری گاڑی بلاک کی, 6 افراد نے تشدد کیا pic.twitter.com/ve9SaKUIke — Tariq Habib (@tariqhabib1) July 1, 2022

Comments