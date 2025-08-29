Tottenham complete Xavi Simons: ‘Here we go’

Tottenham Hotspurs has completed the move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday.

According to the football journalist wrote on his social media that the medical of the player has also been completed.

“All SIGNED between Spurs and RB Leipzig for fee worth €60m fixed after agreement revealed overnight,” he wrote on X [Twitter] .

“Xavi has completed his medical and his contract is also now signed.”

The Netherlands international has reportedly signed a long-term deal until 2030 with an option for a further two-year contract.

READ MORE: Tottenham agree fee to sign Xavi Simons: report

The move will provide Thomas Frank a major boost in his forward options after a frustrating window of near misses.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Xavi Simons to Tottenham, here we go! All SIGNED between Spurs and RB Leipzig for fee worth €60m fixed after agreement revealed overnight. Xavi has completed his medical and his contract is also now signed. 🔐🇳🇱 Contract until 2030 + 2 year option. pic.twitter.com/t98SrgrAh2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

They had targeted Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze. However, the negotiations didn’t turn out to be fruitful for Spurs, as Forest blocked Gibbs-White’s exit before he signed a new contract at the City Ground, and Arsenal successfully hijacked their rivals’ Eze interest in the 11th hour.

Tottenham have long been interested in Simons, but there was a feeling that he was out of their reach this summer, especially with Chelsea having been working to sign him.