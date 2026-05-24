Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reiterates commitment to club

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his commitment to the relegation-threatened Premier League club, saying ​he would stay on even if they were ‌to drop into the second tier of English football.

Tottenham are two points above West Ham United in the final relegation spot, ​and a home draw with Everton on ​Sunday in their final league game of the ⁠season would almost certainly be enough to ensure their ​survival, as the North London club have a superior ​goal difference.

However, if they lose to Everton and West Ham beat Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur could be relegated from the top flight ​for the first time since 1977.

In April, De Zerbi ​said he would remain in charge of the club next season ‌regardless ⁠of results. When asked on Friday if he would stick to his word, the Italian told reporters: “Yeah, I confirm everything.

“It’s still an honour to be a coach ​for Tottenham, ​even if on ⁠Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem. I consider ​football something more than the (league) table…

“We are ​fighting for ⁠something very important for everyone. It is football. But we have enough quality. To attack the pressure, you ⁠have ​to find the valour inside of ​yourself, to understand the situation and force yourself to give your ​best.”