‘Tough decisions’: PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to address nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address the nation soon over the prevailing financial situation of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that, the prime minister will take the nation into confidence regarding the economic decisions made by PML-N leadership in London.

The prime minister will address the nation after holding a consultative session with government allies on ‘tough’ economic decisions.

Government spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier told reporters in the capital that PM Sharif would take all allies on board before sharing “important announcements in his address to the nation”.

‘Tough decisions’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a consultative session with government allies today and take them into confidence about the decisions taken during his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat-e- Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique yesterday met with Shehbaz Sharif at PM House.

In today’s meeting with allies, the prime minister will take participants onboard with regard to decisions made by PML-N leadership in London.

The sources added that there is a suggestion to call National Security Committee (NSC) to take major stakeholders in the country into confidence over economic woes.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif had left on a private visit to the UK along with some federal cabinet members on May 10 apparently to seek ‘guidance’ from Nawaz Sharif on prevailing political and economic situation of the country.

He spent five days in London and made a stopover in the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had passed away on May 13.

