Oman launches Eid Al Fitr tourism drive

Oman is preparing a series of cultural and entertainment activities for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr 2026 holiday, as authorities seek to boost domestic tourism and support the national economy.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman has launched a campaign to enable governorates in Oman to host a package of cultural and entertainment events during the forthcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday.

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Planned events across various governorates will include folklore performances, theatre shows, competitions, as well as offerings from food stalls and handicraft vendors.

Officials say the initiative is designed to cater to a wide range of interests. Families are being encouraged to visit historical and cultural sites, as well as shopping centres, while adventure enthusiasts can take part in activities such as mountain climbing, camping, cave exploration and sea trips.

‎The campaign is also expected to raise occupancy rates in hotel establishments, enhance tourism among governorates and contribute to the tourism sector’s role in achieving the goals of economic diversification in accordance with Oman Vision 2040.