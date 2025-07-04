web analytics
Woman among six dead as tourist vehicle plunges into Neelum River

MUZAFFARABAD: At least six people dead, including five women, after a tourist vehicle plunged into the Neelum River, ARY New reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Neelum, Nadeem Janjua, the incident occurred in Neelum Valley’s Chilhana area where the vehicle fell into the river, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

The DC stated that a child remains missing following the incident, and authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing individual.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the operation is being hampered by the challenging terrain and the depth of the ravine where the vehicle landed.

Deputy Commissioner Janjua noted that the difficult access to the site is posing obstacles in recovering the bodies and assisting with the ongoing search for the missing child.

Also read: Three dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Neelum valley

In a separate incident, at least three people dead, fours others sustained injuries as a jeep plunged into ravine in AJK’s Neelum valley.

As per details, the unfortunate incident occurred on Neelum valley-Babon road, whereas the injured and dead bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Prior to this, at least 23 dead, one injured as a coaster carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge in Rawalakot.

According to Commissioner Rawalakot, the coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when it met with the accident.

