Tourists get trapped at Babusar Top after first snowfall

CHILAS: Tourists in over 40 vehicles have been trapped at Babusar Top in Gilgit Baltistan after the popular tourist destination received its first snowfall on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, more than six inches of snowfall has been recorded at the Babusar Top, leaving over 40 vehicles carrying women and children to remain stranded at the tourist spot.

The temperature at the tourist destination has also lowered below freezing point owing to cold stormy winds, causing problems for the stranded tourists.

The stranded families have demanded of the authorities to rescue them immediately.

Earlier in the day, tourist spots of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have received their first snowfall of the season as the met office predicted a transit in weather conditions from summer to autumn in upper parts of the country.

According to details, parts of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Ushirai Dara, Kumrat valley, Lowari received the first snowfall of the season.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday and under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm- isolated heavy falls- with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

The met office further shared via its bulletin that weather conditions are likely to transit from Summer to Autumn in the upper parts.

