Yash returns as bad boy in first look of ‘Toxic’

Makers of Yash’s hotly-anticipated Kannada film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ unveiled the very first look of the title on his birthday.

On Wednesday, KVN Productions, the production banner of Yash’s much-awaited ‘Toxic’, dropped the first teaser of the action thriller, as his 39th birthday treat for the actor’s fans around the world.

“On Rocking Star Yash’s birthday, here’s a Birthday Peek into Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,” read the description on the 59-second teaser video, which sees the actor make a Hollywood-style entry in a white suit and a matching fedora, smoking a cigar, as he made his way into the nightclub called ‘Paraiiso’.

“Welcome to the untamed world of #ToxicTheMovie,” added the makers on social media. “𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝.”

Reacting to the teaser, a social user wrote, “Whaaaa😍🔥 HollywooD VIBES ❤️ Rocky bhaiii yash s swag IS UNmatchable,” while another added, “Toxic giving hollywood vibes Yash’s swag is unmatchable. Another blockbuster is loading. Toxic is a fairy tale for groun ups.”

Also Read: Yash’s ‘Toxic’ lands in legal trouble over felling of trees

Notably, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’ action thriller ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, announced in December 2023, co-stars Kannada superstar Yash with Darell D’Silva, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi in the ensemble cast.

Yash also co-produces the title with Venkat K. Narayana, under his banner KVN Productions.

‘Toxic’ is scheduled for theatrical release in April 2025.