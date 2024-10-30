Yash’s ‘Toxic’ lands in legal trouble over felling of trees

The makers of South Indian superstar Yash-led ‘Toxic’ have landed in legal trouble for allegedly cutting down 100 trees in Bengaluru.

As reported by Indian media, the producers of ‘Toxic’ have been accused of illegally cutting down several trees in the Peenya area of Bengaluru, India, in order to construct the film set.

According to the details, Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka’s Environment Minister, has called for strict action against the makers, for this environmental breach.

Reportedly, Khandre penned a formal letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, raising his concerns regarding the incident noting, “This is a serious violation. Hundreds of trees have been removed without permission, and we are seeking strict legal repercussions.”

Khandre mentioned in the letter that a ‘massive set was erected on land reportedly sold to Canara Bank, leading to significant tree-cutting’.

The Environment Minister underscored the impact of the alleged deforestation on the environment and called for ‘strict legal repercussions’ for the prevention of such incidents in future.

In response to the allegations, KVN Productions released a statement, clarifying that the land used for the set is privately owned and asserted that all necessary permissions had been secured. “We conducted a comprehensive survey in February 2024 and have submitted relevant documents. We await the Forest Department’s report and will challenge these claims if necessary,” the production house noted.

Notably, filmmaker Geethu Mohandas’ action thriller ‘Toxic’, which was announced in December last year, co-stars Yash with Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara. The title is scheduled for theatrical release in April 2025.