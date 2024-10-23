‘K.G.F’ star Yash shares major update on chapter 3

South Indian cinema star Yash shared a major update on ‘Chapter 3’ of his Kannada-language blockbuster, ‘K.G.F’.

Ardent ‘K.G.F’ fans are in for a treat as the Kannada industry superstar Yash has officially confirmed that director Prashanth Neel’s ‘K.G.F 3’ is definitely on the cards and he will return as Rocky Bhai in the ‘massive’ third film of the action thriller series.

Currently having his hands full with the highly-anticipated ‘Toxic’ as well as his Bollywood debut ‘Ramayana’, Yash confirmed in a new interview that he has been in discussion with Neel for ‘K.G.F 3’.

“K.G.F 3 will happen for sure, I promise,” he asserted. “But I am focusing on these two projects [first].”

“We keep talking about it, we have an idea… once it is right time… it is massive so that is also something that really needs all our attention and focus,” Yash teased and added, “We really do not want to cash on anything because the audience has given us enough so we are going to doing it in a way that they will be proud of.”

“It is a cult. They have accepted that character at such a level. Me and Prasanth keep discussing. We will come up with something massive this time,” he concluded.

Previously, producer Vijay Kiragandur of the ‘K.G.F’ film series had hinted that he envisions a ‘Marvel kind of universe’ for the period actioner.

Notably, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ (2018) and ‘Chapter 2’ (2022), about Rocky Bhai – an underdog turned kingpin of gold mines, the Kolar Gold Fields – were both massive commercial successes not only in Kannada, but are also among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time in other languages, including Hindi.