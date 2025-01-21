Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gets show cause notice

The officials have reportedly been issued with show cause notice, in connection with the illegal felling of trees to construct sets for Yash’s upcoming film ‘Toxic’. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, a show-cause notice was issued to the officials for involvement in the illegal felling of trees in the Peenya area of Bengaluru, India, in order to set up for Yash’s upcoming film, shared Karnataka’s Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre.

According to the details, Khandre, who previously called for strict action against the ‘Toxic’ makers, for this environmental breach, said on Monday that the notice had been issued to officials and action would be taken after reviewing their replies.

Khandre stated that the officials had falsely claimed in a Supreme Court filing of 2020 that the land in Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) possession had lost its forest status and shared that the makers were given a lease by Canara Bank, which had purchased the land from HMT, who sold 160 acres of land to private entities for INR313 crore (original value of land is INR14,300 crores) when the organization was shut down due to losses.

“In any case, this is a much-needed breathing space for Bengaluru city. One cannot put a price on it,” added Khandre. “This is the property of seven crore Kannadigas. All Kannadigas should support the government in protecting it.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Geethu Mohandas’ action thriller ‘Toxic’, co-starring Yash with Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara, is scheduled for theatrical release in April 2025.

