‘Toxic’ director slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘misogyny’ in Yash starrer

Hours after the makers of Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’, unveiled the first teaser of the film, as a birthday treat to the fans of the Kannada superstar, Indian film director Nithin Renji Panicker called out its helmer Geetu Mohandas, for her hypocrisy and revised definition of misogyny.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Soon after the makers of ‘Toxic’ released the first glimpse of Yash’s hotly-anticipated film on Wednesday and director Geetu Mohandas described it as a fairy tale for grown-ups which ‘will defy conventions and provoke the chaos within us’, Malayalam cinema director Nithin Renji Panicker turned to his Instagram stories to slam the former.

In his Malayalam note, translated by an Indian publication, Panicker defended his 2016 action thriller ‘Kasaba’, claiming that it was ‘devoid of misogyny’ and ‘free from the objectification of women’s bodies’ as blamed by Mohandas earlier. “A visual narrative of political standpoints, completely devoid of misogyny, free from the objectification of women’s bodies, and entirely lacking the ‘male gaze,’ where even the ‘masculinity’ seen in Kasaba fades under scrutiny… Someone who boldly shouted ‘SAY IT, SAY IT!!’ and pushed the gears forward,” he said about the fellow director referencing the past incidents.

“But when it came to crossing state lines, they conveniently revised their definition of misogyny to suit their comfort. #Toxic,” he asserted.

Also Read: Yash’s ‘Toxic’ lands in legal trouble over felling of trees

It is worth noting here that the feud between Panicker and Mohandas dates back to 2016, when she extended her support to Parvathy Thiruvothu, after the actor called out the ‘Kasaba’ makers for a scene in the film, condemned as an ‘insult to womanhood’.

During the International Film Festival of Kerala, Mohandas pushed Thiruvothu to name Panicker’s film, due to which the latter faced threats from the fans of Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty and had to file a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Mohandas’ action thriller ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, co-starring Yash with Darell D’Silva, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi in the ensemble cast, is scheduled for theatrical release in April.