Toyota to build new 100,000-units-a-year car factory
- By Reuters -
- May 11, 2026
Toyota said on Monday it would build a new 100,000-vehicles-a-year factory in Maharashtra, India that would begin production in the first half of 2029.
The plant, to be located in the region’s Bidkin Industrial Area, will manufacture a new SUV model and would employ about 2,800 people, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.
It is worth mentioning that Toyota and India have a resilient and growing partnership.
A Strong Presence
Toyota has been in India since 1997, with its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. The company has sold over 3 million vehicles in India, with a strong portfolio of cars like the Innova, Fortuner, and Etios.
Manufacturing Hub
India is a key manufacturing hub for Toyota, with its plant producing popular models like the Innova, Fortuner, and Glanza. The company has invested heavily in the country, with plans to expand its production capacity.
Market Leader
Toyota is one of the top players in India’s automotive market, known for its quality, reliability, and durability. The company has a strong network of dealerships and service centers across the country.
Future Plans
Toyota aims to strengthen its position in India, with plans to launch new models and expand its product portfolio. The company is also exploring opportunities in electric and hybrid vehicles, aligning with India’s focus on sustainable mobility.