Toyota to build new 100,000-units-a-year car factory

Toyota said on ​Monday it ‌would build a new 100,000-vehicles-a-year ​factory in ​Maharashtra, India that would ⁠begin production ​in the ​first half of 2029.

The plant, to ​be located ​in the region’s Bidkin ‌Industrial ⁠Area, will manufacture a new SUV model ​and ​would ⁠employ about 2,800 people, ​the ​Japanese ⁠automaker said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that Toyota and India have a resilient and growing partnership.

A Strong Presence

Toyota has been in India since 1997, with its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. The company has sold over 3 million vehicles in India, with a strong portfolio of cars like the Innova, Fortuner, and Etios.

Manufacturing Hub

India is a key manufacturing hub for Toyota, with its plant producing popular models like the Innova, Fortuner, and Glanza. The company has invested heavily in the country, with plans to expand its production capacity.

Market Leader

Toyota is one of the top players in India’s automotive market, known for its quality, reliability, and durability. The company has a strong network of dealerships and service centers across the country.

Future Plans

Toyota aims to strengthen its position in India, with plans to launch new models and expand its product portfolio. The company is also exploring opportunities in electric and hybrid vehicles, aligning with India’s focus on sustainable mobility.