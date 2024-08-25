FBR Invites Karachi traders for talks amid strike against tajir dost scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended an invitation to traders for negotiations in response to the planned strike on August 28 which they want to demonstrate against the ‘Tajir Dost Scheme.’

Naeem Mir, Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), confirmed that the FBR has contacted trader representatives to discuss their concerns.

Naeem Mir stated that, following the Chairman’s directives, the Member Operations contacted trader leaders via telephone. The traders have been invited to FBR Islamabad on August 27 at 3 PM to consult on the amendments to the Trader-Friendly Scheme’s SRO. He expressed optimism that the trader leaders would respond positively to this invitation.

The Chief Coordinator of the Trader-Friendly Scheme, Naeem Mir, emphasized that the country cannot afford strikes and protests. He reiterated the commitment to resolving all issues collaboratively and assured that all legitimate demands of the traders would be met.

This invitation comes as traders across the country prepare for a nationwide strike to protest against the government’s tax policies and economic management. The strike, scheduled for August 28, has garnered significant attention and support from various trader associations.

The traders’ grievances include the imposition of income tax on property, which they argue is unprecedented and unfair. They also criticise the government’s failure to reduce its own expenditures despite the economic downturn, which has severely impacted business activities.

Naeem Mir highlighted that the FBR is keen on addressing the traders’ concerns and finding a mutually beneficial solution. The upcoming negotiations will be crucial in determining whether the strike proceeds as planned or if a resolution can be reached to avert the disruption.

The outcome of these discussions will be closely watched, as it will have significant implications for the country’s economic stability and the relationship between the government and the trading community.