Traders announce sit-in outside PM’s Secretariat on Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: Traders have announced to lodge sit-in outside Prime Minister’s Secretariat on November 30 to protest against the installation of integrated point of sale (POS) devices at businesses, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The traders have ended today’s protest demonstration in Islamabad’s Faizabad and announced to lodge a sit-in on November 30 outside the PM’s Secretariat.

A trader leader said that they will not allow the forced sales tax registration by the government. He rejected the ordinance to allow the installation of integrated point of sale (POS) devices at businesses.

READ: TALKS BETWEEN PROTESTING TRADERS, FBR OFFICIALS FAIL

The traders demanded the federal government to reduce its expenses and perks of the bureaucrats.

Earlier in the day, All Pakistan Tajir Ittehad organised a sit-in in Islamabad’s Faizabad to protest against the presidential ordinance and point of sale (POS) issue.

The traders said that they will not accept the arrests of traders under the presidential ordinance and termed the POS by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as economic murder of the traders.

