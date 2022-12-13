Traders reject early closure of markets

LAHORE: Lahore traders have rejected the government’s decision for early closure of markets and termed the option ‘economic murder’ of the businesspersons, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The acting president of the Lahore traders’ association Haji Rahat Ali rejected the government’s decision for the early closure of markets in the Punjab provincial capital.

Haji Rahat Ali said early closure of the markets is equivalent to the economic murder of the traders. He added that they will not allow anyone to commit the economic murder of the traders nor accept such decisions.

The acting president said that inflation and skyrocketing electricity and fuel prices have already increased the difficulties for the people.

A few days ago, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had hinted at issuing orders to shut down the markets at 10 pm daily in Lahore and the complete closure on Sunday due to smog.

The LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim ordered the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to submit a report in the next hearing after consultations with the traders.

The orders were issued by the LHC judge while hearing petitions regarding steps to control smog, create a pollution-free environment and stop the wastage of groundwater.

The concerned government officers also apprised the court that private and government schools were closed for three days and private offices and their sub-offices will also be closed for two days a week.

