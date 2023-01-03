Traders reject govt’s decision to close markets at 8:30pm

ISLAMABAD: Traders across the country have rejected the federal government’s decision close all markets and restaurants by 8:30pm in new energy conservation plan, saying that it is not possible to save energy by such measures, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan (MTTP) chief Kashif Chaudhry said that the government had formulated the policy without taking the business community into confidence and refused to comply with the energy conservation plan.

“It is not possible to save energy by such measures”, Kashif Chaudhry said, warning of ‘strong resistance’ if government tried to forcefully close the shops.

He lamented that despite strong protests and assurance from the authorities, the government decided to impose its “unilateral” decision.

He suggested that the government should restricts its officials from using air conditioners and heaters in offices in a bid to save energy. “We purchase the most expensive electricity, and therefore, favourable strategies should be devised for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan revealed that the Government of Sindh had consulted with restaurant owners and wedding hall owners regarding the energy-saving plan.

He said during the meetings, all stakeholders agreed that markets and malls should remain open till 9-10pm while restaurants and wedding halls should be allowed to remain open till 11-12pm.

“However, despite Sindh government’s assurance they imposed a unilateral decision,” Irfan lamented, asking the government to bear their expenses.

Moreover, President of Saddar Traders Association Ilyas Memon said that that the decision to close down markets early is tantamount to destroying businesses.

“The police and the administration should not harass the businessmen,” he said, adding that the Sindh government should not file an FIR as per the decisions taken in the consultation meeting.

Earlier in the day, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan, according to which all markets will shut at 8:30pm and wedding halls by 10pm.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10:00pm across the country, announced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

The federal minister further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the energy-saving plan has directed to reduce the usage of electricity at federal government-run offices by 30per cent.

