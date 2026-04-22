LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed the Provincial Motor Vehicle (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance 2025 with a majority vote, approving revisions in traffic fines across multiple vehicle categories, ARY News reported.

Under the amended law, several traffic fines have been reduced, particularly for minor violations involving motorcycles, rickshaws, and cars.

According to the text of the bill, fines for certain motorcycle violations have been reduced from Rs2,000 to Rs1,000, while the maximum motorcycle traffic fines have been set at Rs2,000.

For rickshaws, penalties for specific violations have been reduced from Rs3,000 to Rs1,000, while serious offences will now carry a Rs2,000 fine.

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Similarly, traffic fines for cars and jeeps have been revised, with penalties for certain violations reduced from Rs5,000 to Rs2,000, although fines for serious violations remain unchanged at Rs5,000.

The amended law also states that traffic fines for speeding will remain unchanged for motorcycles, rickshaws, and cars.

For larger vehicles, fines have also been adjusted. Vehicles above 2,000cc now carry a minimum fine of Rs2,000 and a maximum of Rs10,000, while luxury vehicle penalties have been reduced from Rs20,000 to Rs10,000.

Meanwhile, fines for Mazda, coaster, and small passenger vans have been reduced from Rs20,000 to Rs7,000. Heavy vehicles including trucks and buses will now face a maximum traffic fines cap of Rs10,000 instead of Rs20,000.

The amendments, initially approved by the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on April 1, have now been formally passed by the provincial assembly.

Final approval of the revised traffic fines will be given by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider.