Traffic mishap in Skardu kills four tourists, injures six

SKARDU: At least fourpeople were killed while six others sustained injuries after a tourists’ van suffered an accident in Skurdu’s Bishu valley, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fated van was carrying 10 passengers out of which four were killed. The seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on May 29, at least 27 people were killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan.

The accident occurred due to over speeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to the Basima Civil Hospital.

Rescue sources said the death toll in the Washuk bus accident might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident in Washuk district of Balochistan.

“We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time,” he said in a statement.