Traffic plan for OIC moot in Islamabad announced

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad traffic police have announced traffic diversion on the occasion of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad public from March 22 to March 23, ARY News reported.

As per the plan, the Red Zone area will remain closed for general public from March 21 to March 24.

Srinagar Chowk, State Bank Chowk, Express Chowk and Ayub Chowk will be closed for normal traffic. People are advised to use alternative routes.

آئی ٹی پی ٹریفک الرٹ ! *20-مارچ سے 24-مارچ-2022 تک او آئی سی کانفرنس کے انتظامات کی وجہ سے، ریڈزون میں داخلے اور باہر آنے کے لیے مندرجہ ذیل مقامات پر رکاوٹیں لگائی گئی ہیں 👇 pic.twitter.com/4rcXV1r8eU — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 20, 2022

It further advised citizens to use only Margalla Road for entry and exit from the Red Zone.

Due to movements of foreign delegations arriving for OIC Conference, short term unannounced diversions may be observed at Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, and Islamabad Expressway. Therefore, keep margin time of 20 to 30 minutes while traveling to avoid delays. — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 21, 2022

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States are attending the Council of Foreign Ministers and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.

