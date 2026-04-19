Traffic plan rolled out, key roads closed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A comprehensive traffic plan has been issued in the federal capital to facilitate commuters amid strict security arrangements for the arrival of foreign delegations, with several key routes closed and diversions in place.

According to Islamabad Traffic Police, the Expressway from Korral to Zero Point will remain closed, while traffic on Srinagar Highway may be suspended at intervals. The Red Zone and its extended areas have been completely sealed off for all kinds of traffic.

As part of the traffic plan, residents of sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 have been advised to use Margalla Road and Ninth Avenue for travel to and from Rawalpindi. Traffic from Faisal Avenue and Zero Point will also be diverted towards Ninth Avenue.

In case the route from Zero Point to Korral Chowk is closed, commuters can use Srinagar Highway, Ninth Avenue, Stadium Road, Murree Road, and Rawal Road as alternative routes. If Park Road or Club Road is blocked, traffic will be redirected towards Tramri Chowk.

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Residents of Bhara Kahu have been advised to use Kurang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road. Meanwhile, commuters traveling from Rawalpindi’s Saddar area to Islamabad can use Colonel Sher Khan Road, Fakir Aipi Road, or Ninth Avenue.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on heavy traffic entering the city until further notice. Vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Lahore have been directed to use the motorway via Taxila, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to reach Rawat GT Road, while traffic from Lahore to Peshawar will follow the same route in reverse.

Transporters have been urged to avoid traveling to Islamabad during this period to prevent inconvenience. Citizens have been advised to stay updated through the Islamabad Traffic Police’s WhatsApp channel, social media platforms, and FM 92.4 for real-time information.