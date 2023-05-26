Traffic police decide to launch digital challan system in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic police department has decided to launch a digital challan system and install auto number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras on different roads, ARY News reported on Friday.

Karachi Traffic Police decided to modernise the challan system and impose penalties with the assistance of CCTV cameras on roads to curb traffic rule violations.

READ: KARACHI TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: 780 KILLED, 9,725 INJURED IN 2022

DIG Ahmed Nawaz said in a statement that the traffic police decided to install ANPR cameras on Karachi roads. The digital challan system is already functional in Islamabad and Lahore, he said.

DIG Nawaz said that ANPR cameras will be installed on 26 interchanges in the first phase. The traffic police will post challans to the houses of the traffic violators. The system will be linked to the excise department’s system, he added.