Traffic policemen chase, apprehend two robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unusual act of bravery, three traffic policemen apprehended two armed street criminals in the city’s area of Sea View, DHA, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, two street criminals were caught red-handed by the traffic cops deputed at the Darakshan traffic section, when they were fleeing after looting a citizen at Sea View.

Police cops namely, Sub Inspector, Abdul Razaq, Akash, and Mohsin were discharging their duties when they heard screams of a citizen, who was looted by two armed men. The traffic cops chased the robbers and managed to nab them.

Mobile phone and cash were recovered from the custody of the arrested robbers. Appreciating the bravery of the traffic policemen, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has announced cash rewards and appreciation certificates for the cops, who saved the citizen from being deprived of his valuables.

DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara has also lauded the bravery of the cops and said the department is proud of such policemen.

