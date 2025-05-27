Tenfold hike in traffic violation fines approved

LAHORE: Traffic violation fines have to be hiked tenfold in Punjab to enforce road discipline across the province, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on traffic management and safety.

The meeting approved a tenfold increase in traffic fines for various violations. It was also decided that in cases involving underage drivers, the parents or guardians will be held accountable, with criminal cases registered against them.

Strict legal action, including FIRs, will be taken against one-wheeling and dangerous driving, the chief minister directed. She ordered immediate removal of obstructions on major roads, particularly Bedian Road and others.

The meeting considered re-modelling 372 traffic points in Punjab and 77 in Lahore to ease traffic congestion. It was also decided that all traffic challans will be issued with video or photographic evidence to ensure transparency.

CM Maryam Nawaz also approved the installation of digital roadside screens to provide advance traffic jam alerts to commuters. A consensus was also reached on imposing hefty fines for mobile phone use while driving.

Additionally, the meeting agreed on banning heavily loaded trailers parked along main roads, and taking strict action against vehicles with faulty or non-functional headlights.

A proposal to change the uniform of traffic police was also reviewed. The traffic force will now be divided into five specialized categories: Enforcement Officer, Traffic Regulator, Education Officer, Licensing Officer, and Public Service Officer.

The meeting also decided that traffic wardens will issue in-camera challans to ensure accountability. The chief minister also approved the provision of modern patrol vehicles and equipment to the traffic police.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated the need for sustainable and concrete measures, stating that: “There is no visible improvement in traffic management so far. We must act now to prevent accidents before they occur.”