Traffic violators to be tracked by drones in THIS city

Tahir Hassan
By Tahir Hassan
TOP NEWS

Tahir Hassan is a sub-editor working for ARY News. Tweets at @tahir_hsn

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to deploy advanced drone technology to curb traffic violations and ensure compliance with regulations, ARY News reported quoting CTO.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, drones equipped with cameras will monitor the city’s busy highways, identifying violations and issuing immediate fines.

Initially, the drone surveillance program will be implemented on the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

The CTO added that the technology will also help detect congested areas, improving traffic management.

In a separate development, the government decided to constitute traffic courts in Karachi so as citizens can appeal against traffic penalties.

“Traffic fine must be as much to discourage citizens to commit the violation again,” police chief said.

Also read: Karachi to get traffic courts, heavy fines on violation, says IGP Sindh

He said the cabinet approved new laws that will come into force with the summary issued by the chief minister.

IG Sindh said that the motor vehicle ordinance will be amended by the assembly. “The new law will enhance the fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,50,000”, he disclosed.

“The fine of a traffic violation that could become fatal, will be increased by ten-fold”, he said. “The fine will be double in 21 days if unpaid, and driving license will be cancelled after 90 days,” police chief said.

“If the fine not being paid, the national identity card will be blocked after 180 days,” IG Sindh said.

He said the government will constitute traffic court after the new law come into force. “Citizens could file plea in traffic courts against the fine. They will be provided evidence of their mistake in the court,” police chief said.

