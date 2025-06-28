Flash flood kills four in Zhob

ZOHB: A family picnic turned into tragedy when a sudden Zhob flash flood wiped away six family members visiting from Multan, ARY News reported.

In the recent Zhob flash flood incident, four women, including three sisters, sank while two others incurred injuries, according to rescue authorities. The family had arrived via Quetta and was taken aback by the powerful water flow.

In a separate but spookily alike incident, the Swat River tragedy took the lives of at least 12 people when 18 members of two families were also wiped away during a picnic near the riverbank.

According to the eyewitnesses, the victims pleaded for aid for over 90 minutes, but no rescue came to save them in the nick of time. The victims were from Sialkot and had been enjoying breakfast when the floodwaters rose unpredictably.

In response to public outrage, Zahidullah, the Tehsil Municipal Officer of Khwazakhela, has been suspended due to negligence.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has initiated a comprehensive operation targeting illegal encroachments along the Swat River. Additionally, all mining contracts in the region have been annulled.

Authorities have vowed to implement stricter safety protocols to prevent future tragedies linked to Zhob flash flood and Swat River tragedy incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million each as compensation for the families of deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

Following the tragic drowning incident involving tourists in the Swat River, several government officials have been suspended over poor performance.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.