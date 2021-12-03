Trailer of John Cena’s web show Peacemaker goes viral

HBO Max dropped the trailer of the upcoming superhero web show Peacemaker starring WWE superstar and actor John Cena and it went viral.

Peacemaker tells the origin of the DC superhero who is dedicated to bringing peace to the world and is willing to use deadly force to ensure it. He will be teaming up with a gang of misfits to complete his missions in the name of the United States government.

“John Cena is giving peace a bad name in the brand new trailer for Peacemaker, premiering on HBO Max on January 13,” the tweet by HBO Max read.

John Cena is giving peace a bad name in the brand new trailer for #Peacemaker, premiering on HBO Max on January 13. @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/MzMQ8Ka3GF — IGN (@IGN) December 3, 2021

It is to be noted that the character first appeared in the movie The Suicide Squad. It is now getting a stand-alone web show.

John Cena will be seen as Peacemaker. The cast includes Robert Patrick Freddie Stroma along with Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji and Steve Agee.

You may never have the muscles, charisma, or veneration of peacemaker, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Head over to the Peacemaker Proving Ground this weekend and show the world that you aren’t completely worthless! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/hnR4NpmpJ8 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) November 24, 2021

The first look of the action-packed show is full of thrilling action sequences and a good sense of humour as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

The show is written and created by James Gunn, who has worked in superhit box office projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad.

The eight-episode web show will be available for streaming from January 13.

