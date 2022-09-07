Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Trailer of Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 wins social media

The trailer of the upcoming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s South Indian film Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is going viral on social media. 

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is slated to be released on September 30 this year.

The plot on IMDb read, “Vandiyathevan, sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Adithya Karikalan (Vikram). Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) attempts to establish political peace in the land seemingly civil war plotted by vassals and petty chieftains.”

The trailer of the Tamil film got positive reviews. Netizens spoke highly of it on social media application Twitter.

Apart from Aishwaya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnana, Vikram, the cast also includes Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhti Dhulipala, Aishwara Lekeshmi, Jayaram, Bikram Prabhu and others.

Mani Ratnam has directed, produced and written the screenplay of the film based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Jayamohan, who has penned the dialogues, and Kumaravel are the screenwriters as well.

Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini and Allirajah Subaskaran are the producers as well.

