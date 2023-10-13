Speeding trailer runs over fence of Jam Sadiq Bridge in Karachi

KARACHI: The traffic flow at Karachi’s Jam Sadiq Bridge is affected as a speeding container crashed into the bridge’s wall late at night, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting traffic police.

According to details, the incident occurred around 2 am when the speeding trailer ran over the fence of the bridge and stuck on it. The police said the incident reportedly occurred as the driver of the vehicle fell asleep.

Due to the accident, traffic flow is badly affected at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The traffic police have called on heavy machinery to remove the container from the bridge. The officials said the vehicle’s fitness would be checked and if it is proven that the driver fell asleep, strict action would be taken against him.

Jam Sadiq Bridge is named after former Sindh chief minister Jam Sadiq Ali. The bridge was constructed in 1991 and was inaugurated by the then provincial minister for housing and town planning Dr Ishratul Ebad.

In 2022, then Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the construction of the Korangi Crossing Bridge and Hub Canal rehabilitation projects.

Murad also greenlighted the Jam Sadiq Bridge project and directed the Planning and Development Department to prepare a scheme to overhaul it.