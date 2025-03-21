Pakistan Railways announces reduction in train fares on Eid

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to facilitate commuters, Pakistan Railways has announced reduction in train fares for Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the 20% reduction in trian fares will be applicable on all mail, express, and intercity trains. The special discount will be available on all three days of Eid, providing relief to passengers traveling during the season.

The notification stated that the 20% reduction in fares will also be applicable on advance bookings. However, the discount will not be available on Eid special trains.

The railway authorities have directed all booking offices to implement the 20% discount on fares, ensuring a convenient and affordable travel experience for passengers during Eid.

Pakistan Railways earlier announced schedule for special Eid trains, aiming to facilitate travelers during the season.

According to the official notification, a total of five special trains will operate on various routes across the country.

The special Eid trains will comprise economy class, AC Business, and AC Standard bogies, catering to diverse traveler needs.

Earlier, the federal government announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.