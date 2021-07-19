WATCH: Man thrown out of train by passengers for not wearing face mask

Flouting COVID SOPs nowadays could land you in trouble and the same happened with a man who was thrown out of a train by the passengers for not wearing a face mask.

The incident which was captured on camera and shared on social media platforms showed a group of angry passengers pushing a man off a train carriage and onto the platform for not wearing a face mask.

🚨🇪🇸 | NEW: Passengers throw a guy off a train in Spain for not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/CQNPidJHxk — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 15, 2021



The footage, shared on Twitter, shows passengers expressing their disapproval of the maskless man. As two women push him towards the door, the man is seen showing some resistance. But after a few seconds, he is forced to leave the carriage after the passengers continue to push him around.

The clip has received over 2.58 lakh views with many commenting that the made passengers did the right thing. However, some users said they tread the man too harshly.