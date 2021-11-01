Train service between Lahore, Rawalpindi restored

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Monday announced the resumption of the operation of over twelve trains running between Lahore and Rawalpindi that were suspended due to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest, ARY News reported.

The PR spokesperson, in a statement, said that from tomorrow onwards all passenger trains including Green Line Express, Tez Gham and Khyber Mail would operate on their respective routes prior to TLP protests.

Read: NSC agrees not to allow TLP to challenge state’s writ

On Saturday, Pakistan Railways had rerouted several passenger trains while cancelled as many due to a protest by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a spokesperson for the railways, trains to and from Rawalpindi and Peshawar had been rerouted via Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Basal, Kandian, Sangla Hill and Lahore.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan to consult clerics on TLP protest today

Trains including Sabk Khurram, Islamabad Express and Rawal Express had been cancelled. Jaffer Express and Khyber Mail between Peshawar and Lahore have also been suspended.

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had reached an agreement on Sunday after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced.

Read More: GOVT REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TLP, DETAILS TO BE REVEALED LATER

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!