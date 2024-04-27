Training session for Hajj pilgrims commences in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-day training session for Hajj pilgrims commenced today at the Haji camp in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Aiming to raise awareness about the various rituals associated with the pilgrimage, a significant number of pilgrims destined for Hajj attended the session, where they were briefed on important aspects, including the utilization of the Nusuk mobile app.

Hajj Director Imtiaz Shah highlighted that the cost of Hajj has been reduced compared to the previous year, and all Pakistani pilgrims have been provided with transportation facilities in Saudi Arabia along with SIM cards, enabling them to communicate via calls and WhatsApp.

READ: Pakistan unveils three mobile apps for Hajj applicants

Additionally, for the first time, pilgrims will be accommodated in the center of Madinah, with female pilgrims receiving scarves adorned with the national flag.

Following the training session, a dispensary stage will commence ten days before the scheduled flight, providing vaccination and necessary medications to the pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs revealed that pilgrims utilizing the ‘Road To Mecca’ project from Karachi Airport for the first time will bypass the immigration processes in Saudi Arabia, ensuring a smoother journey for the pilgrims.