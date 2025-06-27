Michael Bay reportedly developing new Transformers installment

Michael Bay may be gearing up for a return to the Transformers franchise with a brand-new live-action movie.

The action-packed film series, known for its giant robot battles and explosive visuals, could soon have Bay back in the director’s chair — or at least very close to it.

Bay directed the first five Transformers movies, beginning with the 2007 original starring Shia LaBeouf.

He followed it with Revenge of the Fallen in 2009, and Dark of the Moon in 2011, the latter of which remains the franchise’s most successful entry, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide.

According to a new report, Michael Bay pitched a new Transformers film to Paramount Pictures last year. He is reportedly involved as a “hands-on producer,” and could even take on directing duties once again.

Read More: Sydney Sweeney, Michael Bay join hands for OutRun film adaptation

Bay has already brought in screenwriter Jordan VanDina to develop the script, though specific plot details and character information have not yet been revealed.

The Transformers live-action films have struggled to reach the same box office heights since Bay stepped away from directing. His return could potentially reignite fan interest and help the franchise bounce back.

Alongside this project, Paramount is also working on a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie, promising even more high-stakes action in the years to come.

Michael Bay, known for directing blockbuster hits like Bad Boys, Armageddon, and the Transformers series, continues to stay busy.

He is currently working with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney on a live-action adaptation of Sega’s arcade game OutRun, and will also produce the upcoming Skibidi Toilet movie, inspired by the viral YouTube series.

With Transformers possibly welcoming Bay back into the fold, fans can look forward to the return of high-octane storytelling and explosive visuals that defined the franchise’s early success.