Transgender found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A transgender has been found dead under mysterious circumstances near Chakri Interchange in Rawalpindi as police launched an investigation to probe it, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the body was found strangulated by a dupatta [long robe] besides being shot. “A 30-bore pistol was also found from near the body,” they said.

The police said that they have shifted the body of the transgender to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a murder case against unknown men.

Attacks against transgenders have been reported frequently in the country and recently a transgender person was shot dead after a musical concert in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, the firing incident was reported after a musical concert in Mardan’s area of Jhanday. As a result, a transgender person who was invited to the concert lost his life.

Read More: Two sons of deceased Karachi ‘transgender’ Guddu turn up to lodge murder case

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered, said the police and added that raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

In 2006, the killing of a transgender named Alishah took the country by storm. The victim was targeted with several bullets in Peshawar and the hospital administration refused to provide medical treatment to the person which lead to his death.

