Transgender persons to be included in Benazir Kafalat Programme

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to include transgender persons in the Benazir Kafalat Programme (BKP) of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a video statement issued on Saturday, BISP Chairman Shazia Marri announced the inclusion of transgender persons as beneficiaries of the Benazir Kafalat Programme (BKP).

Terming the approval of the transgender policy as a “landmark achievement”, Shazia Marri said that the transgender community is party of the society, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate them.

#Watch: A groundbreaking announcement by Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program regarding inclusion of transgender Pakistanis to the BISP beneficiaries. Minister @ShaziaAttaMarri in this video defines the process of enrolling transgenders to the BISP. pic.twitter.com/QOTNrU3xe2 — Benazir Income Support Programme (@bisp_pakistan) December 3, 2022

The BISP Chairman urged the community to get Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to benefit from the Kafalat Programme.

She noted that the community, after updating their CNICs, register themselves in the Tehsil offices. “After successful registration, the applicant will get Rs7,000 quarterly,” she added.

Earlier on December 1, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in its 56th Board of Directors meeting approved the policy for the inclusion of the transgender community as beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat Programme of BISP.

In the meeting, the board members urged NADRA to simplify a system for updating of CNIC of the transgender community.

Read More: CII deems Transgender Persons Act un-Islamic

Speaking on the occasion, Shaiza Marri urged the Board of Directors to use their good offices and influence for mobilization this marginalized community, so that maximum number of transgenders may get benefit from this policy.

The board also acknowledged that organizations like, BISP, NADRA and partner Banks have worked tremendously to extend financial support to flood affectees in a short span of time.

The board decided that BISP is going to adopt a new payment system under which the beneficiaries will be able to get funding directly through bank of their own choice which will ensure a transparent cash disbursement mechanism.

Comments