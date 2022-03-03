Transit trade to benefit Pakistan, Uzbekistan: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the transit trade will not only beneficial for Afghanistan but it will also benefit Pakistan and Uzbekistan a lot, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a joint press conference with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today, said that the assets of Afghanistan were frozen and the countries agreed to run a campaign for global recognition of Afghanistan administration.

He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed on connectivity through train service en route to Afghanistan. PM Khan said that transit trade will be beneficial for Islamabad and Tashkent.

“The trade volume has increased up to 50 per cent with Uzbekistan within one year, whereas, five per cent increase was seen in joint projects. The business community of both countries held meetings today.

“Uzbekistan has a close relationship with our region and we are reconnecting the historic ties. Even several words of Uzbek and Urdu languages are the same. Nearly 3,000 words of Urdu and Uzbek languages are the same. Strong ties between both countries will promote trade and tourism”

The premier said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are also working on a film project based on Zahir-ud-din Babur, the first Mughal emperor who belongs to Uzbekistan.

“The Uzbek president is apprised about the Kashmir dispute and atrocities being faced by the Kashmiris by the India occupation forces. We want the United Nations (UN) to ask India to implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir.”

“Both countries have the same stance on Islamophobia. All Muslim nations must take joint steps to end Islamophobia. The sentiments of Muslims were being hurt in the name of freedom of speech. We are grateful to the Russian president and Canadian prime minister for their expressions against Islamophobia.”

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that he is grateful to PM Imran Khan and the Pakistani people for the warm welcome and their hospitality. He said that his visit to Pakistan was postponed due to COVID-19.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Tashkent values its ties with Pakistan and both countries will coordinate in the restoration of cultural sectors.

“We are working with Pakistan to increase strategic cooperation. My discussion with PM Imran Khan on different matters remains constructive. We will take more steps for enhancing economic and trade ties with Pakistan.”

Earlier, Islamabad and Tashkent signed different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) including strategic partnership and preferential trade agreement, Radio Pakistan reported.

The others agreements include cooperation in the field of television and radio, promotion of pilgrimage tourism, cooperation in the field of environment and climate change, action plan of practical measures in the field of security and cooperation in railways.

