Hiking public transport fares ahead of Eid Al-Adha prompts official action

KARACHI: As Eid Al-Adha approaches, the trend of arbitrarily hiking public transport fares especially of the inter-city and inter-provincial buses has risen in the port city, to curb which the Sindh government transport department has Tuesday directed authorities to keep an eye out, ARY News reported.

The transport department has written, in a letter signed by provincial transport and mass transit minister Awais Qadir Shah, to all the concerned authorities including the divisional commissioners and the Motorway Police to set up committees to oversee the fare hike in public transport.

The overseeing committees to be set up by officials will not only observe the arbitrary hikes in fares but will also move against those charging them.

The committee will make sure the inspection and surveilance is done on highways and motorways throughout the province on a daily basis.

Separately today, the Sindh government has introduced the e-transfer policy for making deputations and transfers of educators across the province.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said in a statement that Sindh Schools Information & Management System (SSIMS) will be a revolutionary step as it will end troubles of educators to visit concerned offices multiple times for their deputations and transfers.