Transport fares reduced after drop in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: The transport fares have been reduced after a substantial drop in the petrol price in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), in a bid to provide relief to commuters announced a 10% reduction in transport fares, both for inter-city and intra-city routes.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, following the reduction in the price of petroleum products by the government.

“The reduced fares will be implemented on 23 different routes in the Islamabad district, and intra-city transport (outside Islamabad),” a news release said.

The ITA asked all the public transport operators to comply with the new fare schedule, and to display the revised fares prominently in their vehicles, warning of strict action if anyone were found charging over the prescribed fares.

The ITA decided to set up a monitoring system to ensure that the new fare schedule was being followed. It urged the commuters to report any overcharging on its helpline number.

On the other hand, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Murad said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided to reduce the transport fare.

He said that the Lahore to Faisalabad fare will drop to Rs 400 from Rs 550, whereas the fare from Lahore to Gujrat to be dropped to Rs 300 from Rs 400. The ministry is making efforts to reduce the fare to Rawalpindi to Rs 825 from Rs 950.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rate of petrol dropped to Rs 283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs 40 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was also reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18.