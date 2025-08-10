Transporters end Karachi protest as Sindh govt promises compensation for torched dumpers

KARACHI: The transporters on Sunday ended their sit-in and protest at various locations in Karachi after successful negotiations with the Sindh government.

The Dumpers Association had staged protests on the Super Highway and other parts of the city after seven dumpers were set on fire by enraged mobs in the aftermath of a tragic accident on Rashid Minhas Road, in which a speeding dumper killed a brother and sister.

A delegation of transporters, led by Haji Mian Jan along with Haji Yousuf and Jam Alam, met Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the Commissioner House in Karachi.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, and other officials were also present.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and strongly condemned the violence and arson that followed. He assured that the provincial government would address the legitimate concerns of transporters on a priority basis.

“Violence and vandalism are not solutions to problems. We will work with all stakeholders to address the issues in the transport sector,” he said, adding that steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

He warned that those who took the law into their own hands and incited riots would face cases under anti-terrorism act.

The minister directed dumper owners to ensure their vehicles are equipped with cameras, trackers, valid driver licenses, and insurance coverage.

The government agreed to the transporters’ demand for compensation for the damaged dumpers.

Read More: At least 7 dumpers set on fire in Karachi after motorcycle accident

He also announced the formation of a committee to assess the damages suffered by transporters.

The chairman of the Dumpers Association, Haji Mian Jan, said the damages will be compensated by tomorrow. The association leaders added that the government would repair the burnt dumpers and bear the expenses.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem stated that dumper owners have been given 15 days to install cameras and trackers in all vehicles, and no dumper without a tracker will be allowed on the road.