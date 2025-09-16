Transporters protest against Customs at Hub Chowki

Hub Chowki: Transporters staged a protest on Tuesday against the Customs check post at Hub Chowki, disrupting traffic on the main Quetta-Karachi highway, ARY News reported.

The protesters blocked the road, halting the flow of traffic between Quetta and Karachi. They accused customs officials of demanding bribes and harassing goods-carrying vehicles, instead of targeting smugglers.

Tensions escalated when the scuffle broke out between the protesters and customs personnel. Reports indicate that a physical altercation occurred, followed by baton charges and aerial firing by customs officials to disperse the crowd. The situation created a state of chaos, with the area resembling a battlefield.

Read More: Goods transporters claim 11 drivers kidnapped from katcha area

Police later arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. However, the traffic system between Quetta and Hub remained severely disrupted for several hours.