Travel diary: Sarah Khan’s Baku getaway with family

The latest pictures of A-list actor Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak from a dreamy Baku vacation are viral on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor treated her fans with some new pictures from her latest getaway to Azerbaijan. The actor served some major inspo for travel style with her looks while also melting hearts with a few glimpses of baby Alyana.

As for the style, Khan kept it comfy yet chic with her easy-breezy and flowy midi dresses in various colours and patterns, most of which she styled with a tan overcoat, white pair of sneakers and signature red handbag.

In one of her posts on the photo and video sharing application, Khan is seen skating her way while she sneaked a shirt from her husband Falak Shabir’s closet, and safe to say she is good with those wheels.

The viral vacation pictures received love from her millions of followers on the gram who liked the posts and dropped heartening comments for the mother-daughter duo.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry, who also enjoys a huge popularity in the online sphere. She boasts over 10.6 million followers on her Instagram handle.

