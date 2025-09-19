Authorities identify remains of Travis Decker near his daughters’ murder spot

CHELAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON: Officials in Washington state have revealed that they have discovered human remains, believed to be associated with Travis Decker, a 32-year-old man who is accused of the tragic murders of his three young daughters earlier this year.

The traced remains were found in the forest area on Grindstone Mountain, which is a few miles away from the Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of his three daughters were found earlier on June 22, 2025.

The office of the Chelan County Sheriff confirmed that forensic identification is pending. However, the evidences obtained, including clothing and personal items, strongly indicate that the remains are of Travis Decker. DNA testing is still in progress to confirm the identity.

Travis Decker had been the target of a huge search since May 30, when he did not return his daughters to their mother after a scheduled custody visit in Wenatchee, Washington.

The three girls, Paityn, 9 years, Evelyn, 8 years, and Olivia, 5 years, were reported missing that evening, and their bodies were later discovered after three days, bound with zip ties and suffocated with plastic bags over their heads.

Travis Decker was a former U.S. Army soldier with survival training. He was believed to be going to ground in mountainous terrain across Chelan County. His pickup truck was found near the crime scene, abandoned, along with blood handprints, directly relating him to the murder.

However, Travis Decker was not found anywhere. In search efforts, drones, cadaver dogs, and federal agencies’ support are involved in the mountainous and forested areas. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $20,000 reward to whoever finds or helps in the arrest of Travis Decker.

Whitney Decker, the mother of the girls, thanked the police and the public for their help. Her lawyer mentioned that Travis Decker had mental health problems, like PTSD, and didn’t get enough help from veterans’ services.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into the situation and will share more updates once they confirm the DNA.