Travis Head’s wife, daughter receives rape, death threats after World Cup defeat

Indian cricket fans targetted the wife and daughter of Australian cricketer Travis Head, after a disappointing defeat in yesterday’s ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Cricket fans in India turned violent and resorted to vile and abusive comments against model-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Davies, wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, whose brilliant century in 95 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries and a six, powered their team into a convincing six-wicket victory over the Men in Blue, in the World Cup final.

After choosing to field first at the Narendra Modi stadium of Ahmedabad, on Sunday, Australia’s bowling attack restricted India’s best batting lineup at a meagre 240 total off 50 overs. Set to chase a modest 241, Travis Head’s brisk 137-run knock paired up with Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten half-century led Kangaroos to pick the prestigious silverware for the record sixth time.

As his heroics didn’t sit too well with the Indian extremists, they didn’t even spare his one-year-old daughter, Milla Paige, and flooded the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts, featuring Head’s wife and daughter, with abuses and threats towards Davies and their daughter.

Social users across the world condemned this behaviour of Indian fans and demanded strict action against them.

