World Cup final: Virat Kohli’s picture with Anushka Sharma after India’s defeat goes viral

A picture of power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the stadium went viral after India suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma was there in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on Sunday, cheering for her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli and his team for the ICC Men’s World Cup final.

However, visibly disappointed and dejected when Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team thumped India to lift their record sixth World Cup title, the Bollywood celebrity was seen consoling her husband after the heartbreaking defeat in the final clash, which followed the dream 10/10 run for the Rohit Sharma’s XI in the tournament.

After choosing to field first, Australia’s bowling attack restricted India’s best batting lineup at a meagre 240 total off 50 overs. Set to chase a modest 241, Cummins’ side comfortably knocked off the winning runs in 43 overs, courtesy of a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne.

Although the Men in Blue missed the final mark from lifting the prestigious silverware, it is worth mentioning here that India’s batting maestro was named the ICC World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament.

His 765 runs in the tournament, with at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings and three tons, is the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup, surpassing the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 673 in the 2003 tournament.

