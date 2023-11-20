Bollywood reacts to India’s defeat in ICC Men’s World Cup final

Bollywood celebrities reacted to the disappointing defeat of India at the hands of the Australian squad in yesterday’s ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team thumped India to lift their record sixth World Cup title, in the final clash on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad, as Travis Head’s brisk 137-run knock paired up with Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten half-century led Kangaroos to a convincing six-wicket victory over Men in Blue. After choosing to field first, Australia’s bowling attack restricted India’s best batting lineup at a meagre 240 total off 50 overs. Set to chase a modest 241, Cummins’ side comfortably knocked off the winning runs in 43 overs, courtesy of a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne. While India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli was named the ICC World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament yesterday, the team missed a mark from lifting the prestigious silverware.

As cricket and films go hand-in-hand in India, while the Indian national cricketers dealt with a disappointing defeat after a brilliant performance and straight victories throughout the tournament, Bollywood celebrities were there to console and hype the dejected players and their millions of fans after the upset.

Taking to their handles on the micro-blogging site X, a number of film stars, including Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood among others penned encouraging words for the Indian Cricket team.

Have a look:

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. 🇮🇳💪🏽#TeamIndia #CWC23 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

We love you, we stand by you, we are proud of you #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GNDVEfCxZa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2023

Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup 🇮🇳 We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game. #CWC2023Final… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 19, 2023

Just a bad day at the office for team India. 😔🇮🇳

You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 💪

Thank you for the adrenaline!

Well played! 🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tnNQawu3Jh — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 19, 2023

Team India Our Heroes Forever❤️

#TeamIndiainFinal 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2023

“दोनों में से किसी ने तो जीतना था!” Mom’s analysis of today’s game! She watched the whole game. Her words were philosophical and soothing. Listen to her! Her words will make you feel better! But won’t say that I am not disappointed like every Indian all over the world. We were… pic.twitter.com/hZqiXPQweG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 19, 2023

