Bollywood reacts to India’s defeat in ICC Men’s World Cup final

Bollywood celebrities reacted to the disappointing defeat of India at the hands of the Australian squad in yesterday’s ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team thumped India to lift their record sixth World Cup title, in the final clash on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad, as Travis Head’s brisk 137-run knock paired up with Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten half-century led Kangaroos to a convincing six-wicket victory over Men in Blue.

After choosing to field first, Australia’s bowling attack restricted India’s best batting lineup at a meagre 240 total off 50 overs. Set to chase a modest 241, Cummins’ side comfortably knocked off the winning runs in 43 overs, courtesy of a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne.

While India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli was named the ICC World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament yesterday, the team missed a mark from lifting the prestigious silverware.

As cricket and films go hand-in-hand in India, while the Indian national cricketers dealt with a disappointing defeat after a brilliant performance and straight victories throughout the tournament, Bollywood celebrities were there to console and hype the dejected players and their millions of fans after the upset.

Taking to their handles on the micro-blogging site X, a number of film stars, including Shahrukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood among others penned encouraging words for the Indian Cricket team.

Have a look:

